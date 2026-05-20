/Pakistani officer claims to have hit 2 non-existent airbases in India with Fatah-1 missile

In yet another example of hyperbole, a Pakistani military officer has ignited a controversy and invited ridicule by claiming that Fatah-1 missiles successfully struck the “Rajouri Airbase” and “Mamun Airbase” in India, however, no such airbases exist in fact. Both locations cited in the interview, a video clip of which has gone viral on social media, do not exist in fact. There are no operational Indian Air Force airbases in Rajouri and Maoon, triggering widespread ridicule and fact-checks on social media platforms.

Tensions escalated sharply between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack last year. When India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure and installations in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, Islamabad launched a series of drone and missile attacks at Indian cities and defence infrastructure.

Multiple incursions into Indian airspace were reported across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat under Pakistan's Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos.

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On May 10, 2025, the Pakistani military had launched the Fatah-1 guided artillery rocket, but it was successfully intercepted and destroyed mid-air by India’s air defence network over Sirsa, Haryana.

In the video, a Pakistani military officer boasts that their missile strikes on May 10 successfully hit two Indian airbases. But the airbases he mentioned simply don’t exist.

“We were assigned two targets, Rajouri Airbase and Mamun Airbase, and we successfully engaged them,” the office said in the interview.

Rajouri is a district in Jammu and Kashmir, but it does not have sn operational Air Force base. Similarly, Mamun is a military cantonment in Pathankot, Punjab, and does not have an airbase at all.

The military officer, identified as Captain Muneeb Zamal, said that the presence of civilians during the missile launch acted as a “confidence booster” during the operation.

Several social media users reacted to the clip and ridiculed it.

One X user wrote, “Archaeologists, cartographers, Google maps, and the Indian Air Force have launched a joint mission to locate legendary “Rajouri airbase and Mamun airbases.”



Another sarcastic post read. “Fateh-1 hits Rajouri and Mamun airbases so hard that they cease to even exist! Next Target: Atlantis?”

Missile debris was later found in agricultural fields in Sirsa, Haryana; Barmer, Rajasthan; and Jalandhar, Punjab.

In September 2025, debris suspected to be from a Fatah-1 missile was fished out of Srinagar’s Dal Lake.