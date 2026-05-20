/UAE traces nuclear plant drone attack to Iraq, sparking fresh regional security fears

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday (May 19) that the drones targeting its Barakah Nuclear Power Plant last week originated from Iraq. The location has served as a launchpad for multiple attacks by Iranian-backed factions since the outbreak of the West Asia war. On Sunday (May 17), an unclaimed drone hit an electrical generator near the facility, which is located in the emirate of Abu Dhabi near Qatar and the Saudi border and stands as the Arab world's sole nuclear power station.

While the strike ignited a fire, it caused no injuries or radiation leaks, and two additional drones were intercepted. Following the incident, the Emirati defence ministry stated that technical tracking from its ongoing investigation confirmed all three drones from the May 17, 2026, attack came from Iraqi territory. Furthermore, the ministry reported that authorities intercepted six more drones originating from Iraq over the subsequent 48 hours as they attempted to target vital civilian areas.

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Prior to Abu Dhabi's announcement regarding the drones' origin, Iraqi authorities had already condemned the strike on the nuclear plant. The facility is the UAE's largest electricity source, generating roughly a quarter of the nation's power. It had previously been identified as a potential target in March when Iranian media published a list of power stations under threat.

The attack follows a pattern of Iranian strikes on the UAE and other Gulf nations targeting US assets, civilian areas, and energy infrastructure since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28. Before an April 8 ceasefire was established, Tehran-backed Iraqi factions had stepped in to support Iran by striking US and regional facilities, including targets in Gulf countries.

While these Iraq-based groups have not claimed any operations since the truce took effect, Gulf nations have continued to report incoming attacks from Iraq. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia also reported intercepting drones originating from Iraqi territory, though Baghdad stated its defense systems detected no such launches toward the kingdom.