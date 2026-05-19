Amid ongoing exchange of peace proposal between Iran and the US, the Iranian state television has reportedly launched ‘Sacrifice Life for Iran’ campaign that features military instructors and presenters giving training of how to load, unload, and fire Kalashnikov (AK-47) rifles. Officials have said that the move is a step towards national defence education intended to prepare ordinary citizens for potential conflict and regional escalation. A clip of Iranian state TV in which a military instructor was seen teaching people at home how to use a Kalashnikov went viral. The news host was seen firing at the UAE flag while Dubai burnt in the background. Reports also indicate that weapons drills involving ordinary citizens and teenagers are being conducted in public spaces across the country. Reports claimed that more than 31 million people had signed up for the campaign.

AK-47 and Kalashnikov training

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In the news show on Iranian state TV, the host appeared to be using an early East German MPi-KMS assault rifle, a variant of the AK-47 platform chambered in 7.62×39mm. While some military experts explained the handling of the rifles, TV presenters themselves were seen holding and firing weapons as part of on-air educational segments. Reports also claimed that visuals from Tehran’s Tajrish Square show men and women participating in public weapons training exercises. Similar footage have also emerged from Tehran’s Tajrish Square taking part in open-air weapons training. Teenagers in Kerdia described the training as the 78th phase of the nationwide “presence in the field of power” campaign.

What Iranian official said about this?

Mohsen Barmehni, deputy head of Iran’s state television network Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, defended the move. He said Iran was confronting “major powers and global oppression” and described weapons familiarisation as part of “educational, cultural and moral” training. According to him, the programmes were intended to teach the concepts of “jihad, resistance and defence”. He said that the public should identify with a collective sense of readiness and responsibility.