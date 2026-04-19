/'They are bold': Trump praises 'great ally' Israel after Iran tells him to 'block Bibi', then goes on to post 39 times in minutes

Trump denied all claims that the US started war on Israel's insistence and suggested that if anything, the opposite could be true and that he felt Iran was going to attack first. Trump said that the US was negotiating with “lunatics” and he might have “forced” Israel into this war. Israel and the US ‘pre-emptively’ launched strikes on Iran on Feb 28, and killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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