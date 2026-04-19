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'They are bold': Trump praises 'great ally' Israel after Iran tells him to 'block Bibi', then goes on to post 39 times in minutes

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Apr 19, 2026, 11:28 IST | Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 11:28 IST

Donald Trump praised Israel as “courageous, bold, loyal, and smart” amid rising Iran tensions and regional conflict. He contrasted Israel with NATO allies, warned Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, and defended US-Israel coordination during ongoing West Asia instability.

Trump praises 'bold, loyal' Israel, calls it 'great ally'
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(Photograph: AFP)

Trump praises 'bold, loyal' Israel, calls it 'great ally'

US President Donald Trump heaped praises on Israel days after Iranian embassy suggested him to “turn off the phone” and “block Bibi.” Trump called Israel ‘a great ally’ of the US and termed the nation as “courageous, bold, loyal, and smart.” While Trump went on to say that Israel knows how to win, he did not say anything about Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump also slammed other US allies saying “they showed true colours in a moment of conflict.” (FULL POST HERE)

Trump slams other allies while praising Israel
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(Photograph: AFP)

Trump slams other allies while praising Israel

In his Truth Social post, Trump slammed all other allies, and said that they showed real colours. This comes as Trump has been slamming NATO nations for not joining US war in Iran. Trump has called NATO “paper tiger.” Trump has stated he is "strongly considering" pulling the United States out of NATO, questioning why the U.S. should defend Europe if allies will not support American interests elsewhere.

Trump went on a posting spree on Truth Social
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(Photograph: AFP)

Trump went on a posting spree on Truth Social

After praising Israel, Trump went on a posting spree with some reports saying that he posted "37 posts in minutes” including "double-pasting" of content and reposting ally's posts.

Iran blames Israel for starting the war
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(Photograph: AFP)

Iran blames Israel for starting the war

Iran has officially blamed Israel for initiating the ongoing conflict, and said that Trump is following “Israel first” policy instead of “America first.” Former Vice President Kamala Harris also said that Trump was pulled into the war by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran tells trump to block 'Bibi'
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(Photograph: AFP)

Iran tells trump to block 'Bibi'

The Iranian embassy in Zimbabwe mocked US President Trump. “Try not to show yourself too happy. Have a little prestige; 2. Never, (emphasise) never think to the new legal regime of the Strait of Iran. We will fix it; 3. Turn off the phone, relax, no more posts and, block Bibi for one week; 4. Eat a light dinner and sleep well," the Iranian Embassy tweeted.

Did Trump start the war on Israel's insistence?
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(Photograph: AFP)

Did Trump start the war on Israel's insistence?

Trump denied all claims that the US started war on Israel's insistence and suggested that if anything, the opposite could be true and that he felt Iran was going to attack first. Trump said that the US was negotiating with “lunatics” and he might have “forced” Israel into this war. Israel and the US ‘pre-emptively’ launched strikes on Iran on Feb 28, and killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

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