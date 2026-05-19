/Trump says holding off planned military attack on Iran at request of Gulf leaders; issues fresh warning

US President Donald Trump announced that he is postponing a planned military attack on Iran that was scheduled for Tuesday after requests from Gulf leaders and amid renewed negotiations with Tehran. Trump made the announcement Monday on his Truth Social platform shortly after Iran confirmed it had responded to a new US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. The president said he would “hold off on our planned Military attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow.”

According to Trump, leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates urged him to delay the strike because “serious negotiations are now taking place.”

The Gulf nations believe “a Deal will be made” that includes “NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!” Trump added. Trump also said he had informed the US military “that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow.” However, he warned that military action could resume if talks fail. “I have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, if an acceptable Deal is not reached,” he said.

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In recent days, Trump has intensified pressure on Iran following his return from China, where he met President Xi Jinping. Late Sunday, Trump warned that the ‘clock is ticking’ and threatened that “there won’t be anything left” of Iran if no agreement is reached. The United States and Israel have been engaged in conflict with Iran since joint military strikes were launched in late February, escalating tensions across the Middle East and driving global energy prices higher.

Efforts to end the war have made little progress, with the two sides holding only one round of talks in Pakistan despite a temporary ceasefire reached in April. Iran’s Fars news agency reported Sunday that Washington submitted a five-point proposal demanding that Iran operate only one nuclear site and transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the US. According to the report, Tehran’s response emphasized that Iran would continue managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

This critical global energy route has remained largely closed since the war started. On Monday, the newly formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority announced it would provide real-time updates on X regarding developments and operations in the waterway. Trump has insisted that Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of any future agreement.