/Iran drawing up plans to counter high-intensity US strikes if war resumes

The threat of US-Israeli strikes shattering the shaky ceasefire with Iran looms larger than ever, and the danger of the war spilling over and dragging in more nations appears to be more real with each passing day. The world eagerly waits for what President Donald Trump says in his briefings and Truth Social posts.

Trump issued threats of renewed war against Iran on Sunday before saying a day later that he paused planned attacks amid “serious negotiations.”

The Iranians are also preparing for a possible resumption of strikes and have signalled that they will not hesitate to exact a heavy price from neighbours and the global economy if they are attacked.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

If war resumes, Iran may face “short but high-intensity" fighting, including coordinated heavy strikes on its energy infrastructure. This time, Iran may also fire tens or hundreds of missiles per day to confront the enemy and inflict damage on the other side.

If there is a rigorous, high-intensity retaliation from Iran, then the Gulf Arab nations will have to brace for intensified attacks on their energy infrastructure.

A belligerent Iran will not refrain from striking Gulf oil fields, refineries and ports to inflict pain on the global economy and put pressure on Trump. If the damage is major, it could also suck countries like the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia into war.

Iran has been issuing anti-Emirati threats over the past several weeks. Recent news reports disclosed that both the UAE and Saudi Arabia carried out secret attacks on Iran during the conflict.

Several audacious statements are made by Tehran and its backers, but they reflect the currents of thinking within the leadership of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The threat of Iranian strikes on major oil producers has also been restraining the US from unleashing its aggression on Iran.

Besides, Iran could also try to block the Bab-al-Mandeb Strait, a narrow waterway connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, with the backing of the Houthis in Yemen.

If the US strikes Iranian economic infrastructure, Iran would stall traffic in the Bab-al-Mandeb to step up the pressure on the global economy.

The Gulf states have, meanwhile, been told to prepare for broad attacks on energy infrastructure, refineries and ports.