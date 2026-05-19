/Putin arrives in Beijing for talks with Xi days after Trump’s China visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing late on Tuesday (May 19) for high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with both leaders expected to reaffirm the strength of their strategic partnership just days after US President Donald Trump concluded his visit to China.

The Kremlin confirmed Putin’s visit only hours after Trump wrapped up his trip on Friday, marking the first visit by a US president to China in nearly a decade. Trump’s visit had largely focused on stabilising relations between Washington and Beijing amid continued geopolitical tensions.

Putin landed at Beijing Capital International Airport at around 11:15 pm local time, where he was received by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a military band.

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The Russian leader’s arrival closely mirrored Trump’s reception earlier this week, with both leaders stepping onto a red carpet as groups of Chinese youths chanted “welcome, welcome”.

Putin, Xi to discuss strategic partnership

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin and Xi are expected to hold detailed discussions on strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and China. The two leaders are also set to exchange views on major international and regional developments.

Despite the strong diplomatic messaging, the relationship between Moscow and Beijing remains economically uneven, with Russia increasingly dependent on China, particularly as Beijing continues to be a major buyer of sanctioned Russian oil.

One of the major issues expected to feature in the talks is the proposed “Power of Siberia 2” natural gas pipeline project, which would transport Russian gas to China through Mongolia. Moscow has been keen to push forward with the project as an alternative energy route to Middle Eastern crude imports transported by sea.

Xi, Putin exchange messages marking 30 years of ties

Ahead of the visit, Xi and Putin exchanged congratulatory letters on Sunday to mark 30 years of strategic partnership between their countries. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Tuesday praised what he described as the “enduring friendship” between Russia and China.

In a video message released to the Chinese public before his arrival, Putin said relations between the two countries had reached “a truly unprecedented level” and noted that bilateral trade continued to grow.

“The close strategic relationship between Russia and China plays a major, stabilising role globally. Without allying against anyone, we seek peace and universal prosperity,” Putin said in the message, without mentioning any third country.

The two leaders are also expected to sign a joint declaration following their talks in Beijing.