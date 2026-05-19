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Syrian soldier killed, 18 wounded in Damascus car bomb explosion outside a defence ministry building

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: May 19, 2026, 21:33 IST | Updated: May 19, 2026, 21:33 IST
Syrian soldier killed, 18 wounded in Damascus car bomb explosion outside a defence ministry building

Security personnel arrive at the scene near a burning vehicle following an explosion in Damascus on May 19, 2026 Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

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One Syrian soldier was killed and 18 others were wounded after a car bomb exploded outside a defence ministry building in Damascus. Read the latest updates on the security situation.

A Syrian soldier was killed and at least 18 people were injured on Tuesday (May 19) when a car bomb detonated outside a defence ministry building in Damascus. According to a statement carried by state media, an army unit had just discovered a separate explosive device in the capital's central Bab Sharqi district; the car bomb exploded nearby while troops were attempting to dismantle the first weapon. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area near the Old City, where an AFP correspondent reported seeing a vehicle engulfed in flames. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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