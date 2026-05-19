/Syrian soldier killed, 18 wounded in Damascus car bomb explosion outside a defence ministry building

A Syrian soldier was killed and at least 18 people were injured on Tuesday (May 19) when a car bomb detonated outside a defence ministry building in Damascus. According to a statement carried by state media, an army unit had just discovered a separate explosive device in the capital's central Bab Sharqi district; the car bomb exploded nearby while troops were attempting to dismantle the first weapon. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area near the Old City, where an AFP correspondent reported seeing a vehicle engulfed in flames. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.