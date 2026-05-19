Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan made a shocking announcement on Tuesday, just two days before polling, and said that he is withdrawing his nomination and will not contest the Falta bypoll. Jahangir Khan cited Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s special package announcement for the constituency as the reason.

“My objective is to ensure peace and security in Falta, and to foster its maximum possible development. My vision was ‘Sonar Falta’. The chief minister has said that a special package would be announced for Falta. That is why I am stepping aside from contesting the repoll,” Khan said.

Also Read: Trump says media and Democrats would spin even Iranian surrender as US defeat

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On being asked if this was a personal decision or his party’s, Khan said, “I have answered many questions before. Today, what I had to say was that I have withdrawn from this contest.”

Trinamool distances itself from Jahangir’s decision

However, the Trinamool distanced itself from Jahanagir’s decision to not contest the May 21 bypoll.

“The decision taken by Jahangir Khan to withdraw from the Falta repoll is his personal decision and not that of the party. Since the election results were declared on 4th May, more than 100 of our party workers have been arrested in Falta alone. Several party offices have been vandalised, shut down and forcibly captured in broad daylight through intimidation, while the EC continues to turn a blind eye despite repeated complaints,” the Trinamool said in a statement.

The party maintained that it will continue to “resist the BJP’s intimidation”.

“Our workers remain rock-solid and continue to resist the BJP’s intimidation unleashed through agencies and administration. However, some eventually succumbed to the pressure and chose to step away from the field. We strongly condemn this. Our fight against the Bangla Birodhi BJP will continue, both in West Bengal and in Delhi,” the TMC statement added.

The Falta repoll drew attention as it falls within Diamond Harbour, the parliamentary constituency of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Falta repoll ordered after electoral malpractices

Several complaints of alleged electoral malpractices had emerged from Falta during polling on April 29.

At several polling booths, the EVM buttons corresponding to the names and symbols of BJP candidates were allegedly covered with white tape.

Special poll observer Subrata Gupta had visited Falta and conducted an inquiry into the allegations. On the basis of the findings, the Election Commission ordered repolling in the entire Falta Assembly constituency.

The votes for the bypoll will be counted on May 24. The BJP swept the Bengal assembly elections by winning 207 out of the 293 seats, while the TMC bagged 80 seats.

CM Suvendu Adhikari targets Jahangir

Earlier, CM Suvendu Adhikari also took aim at Jahangir, who had compared himself to the smuggler-turned-strongman character from the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Addressing a rally in Diamond Harbour, Adhikari said, “Where is that Pushpa — the dacoit? He is not seen anywhere now. The National Human Rights Commission declared 19 persons as notorious criminals in 2021. Jahangir was one of them. Leave him to me. I will take care of him.”