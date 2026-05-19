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‘Natural Partners’: PM Modi Pushes for Skill Development at India-Nordic Summit

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: May 19, 2026, 18:38 IST | Updated: May 19, 2026, 18:38 IST
‘Natural Partners’: PM Modi Pushes for Skill Development at India-Nordic Summit

‘Natural Partners’: PM Modi Pushes for Skill Development at India-Nordic Summit Photograph: (Credit: X/@narendramodi)

Story highlights

At the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, PM Modi hailed "natural partnerships" based on democracy, pitching for stronger green innovation and talent mobility.

Indian PM Narendra Modi hailed the research and innovation ties with Nordic nations. At the joint statement after the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, PM Modi highlighted skill development and talent mobility between the nations. “I am delighted to have participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit today. First of all, I express heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister of Norway for hosting this Summit. I welcome all Nordic leaders here. Democracy, rule of law and our shared commitment to multilateralism make us natural partners,” PM Modi said.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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