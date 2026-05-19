/‘Natural Partners’: PM Modi Pushes for Skill Development at India-Nordic Summit

Indian PM Narendra Modi hailed the research and innovation ties with Nordic nations. At the joint statement after the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, PM Modi highlighted skill development and talent mobility between the nations. “I am delighted to have participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit today. First of all, I express heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister of Norway for hosting this Summit. I welcome all Nordic leaders here. Democracy, rule of law and our shared commitment to multilateralism make us natural partners,” PM Modi said.