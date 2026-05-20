/US seizes Iran-linked oil tanker in Indian Ocean as Trump administration intensifies pressure on Iran over nuclear program: Report

The United States has seized an Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, according to three US officials, as President Donald Trump continues to warn Tehran about possible renewed military action. The tanker, identified as the Skywave, had been sanctioned by the United States in March over allegations that it was involved in transporting Iranian oil.

Ship-tracking data showed the vessel sailing west of Malaysia on Tuesday (May 19) after passing through the Strait of Malacca. According to brokers and data from Lloyd’s List Intelligence, the tanker was likely carrying more than one million barrels of crude oil loaded at Iran’s Kharg Island in February. The seizure marks at least the third instance of US authorities targeting oil tankers allegedly linked to Iran’s shadow fleet as part of Washington’s broader sanctions enforcement campaign.

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The latest operation is separate from the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports being conducted in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. In April, the United States also seized two other vessels in the Indian Ocean, the Majestic X and the Tifani. The Trump administration has continued to intensify pressure on Tehran to comply with US demands regarding its nuclear program. Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he had been “an hour away” from deciding on fresh military strikes against Iran but delayed the move following requests from Gulf allies. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the tanker seizure.