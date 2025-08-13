/PM Modi arrives in Italy for final leg of five-nation tour, to hold bilateral talks with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday (May 19)for the final leg of his five-nation diplomatic tour. During his visit to Italy, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella, hold bilateral discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and participate in a series of diplomatic engagements before returning to India on Wednesday (May 20). The visit comes as India and Italy continue to strengthen ties under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029.

The framework focuses on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, defence and security, clean energy, science and technology, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. Trade between the two nations reached $16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative foreign direct investment from Italy into India stood at $3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025. PM Modi had previously visited Italy in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit 2024.

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Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and held key meetings to boost India’s partnerships with Nordic countries and Norway. The Ministry of External Affairs shared an update on X, highlighting the significance of the visit for India’s ties with the Nordic region. "PM Narendra Modi departs from Oslo after a successful visit encompassing important outcomes that open a new chapter in India-Nordic and India-Norway partnerships. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Rome for his last leg of the 5-country visit," MEA said in its post.