/'Right to change govt...': MEA counters Norway journalist’s 'why should we trust you' question

Massive drama unfolded as the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday (May 18) addressed a presser in Oslo as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with the country's top leaders. A Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng demanded an answer from the MEA officials over why ‘India should be trusted’ and why Prime Minister Modi does not take questions from the press. MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George issued a lengthy answer and defended India's democratic framework, constitutional values, diversity and human rights record.

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The MEA Secretary (West) said India's Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens and provides legal remedies in cases of rights violations. Highlighting India's democratic values, he said the country ensured equal voting rights for women from the time of independence. George further stated that India believes in equality and human rights, adding that the right to vote and change governments remains the strongest example of democratic freedom. "We have a constitution which guarantees the rights of the people, fundamental rights of the people. We have, you know, we have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important. In 1947, we gave the freedom to vote for our women. We together, we won the freedom together and they won itself. Many countries I know, the voting right for women came after several decades after India gave that freedom. You know, this, because we believe in equality, we believe in human rights. And what is the best example of human rights? The right to change government, the right to vote. And that is what is happening in India. We are so proud of that," said Sibi George.

While answering the question, the MEA Secretary (West) repeatedly requested not to be interrupted while he answers, adding, "Let me answer the question, please don't interrupt me. You asked a question--this is my press conference. You asked why should a country trust India, let me answer that question." Referring to the scale and diversity of India's media landscape, George said the country has a vibrant and highly active press ecosystem operating in multiple languages. Stressing that India's scale and diversity are often misunderstood, and said, "You know how many stories are up here. We have how many breaking news coming every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in English language, in Hindi language and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India. People have no understanding."