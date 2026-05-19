/Norway looks to India to push Russia for ceasefire in Ukraine War

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Norway hopes India will use its diplomatic ties with Russia to push for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Addressing Indian journalists in Oslo during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Norway, Store acknowledged differences between the two nations on the issue but said he understood India’s energy requirements. The Norwegian government has established a dedicated fund for Ukraine, provided military assistance during the conflict, and consistently supported stronger sanctions against Russia.



Modi, who arrived in Norway after visiting Sweden, was welcomed at the airport by Støre and other senior Norwegian leaders. The trip marks Modi’s first visit to Norway and the first by an Indian prime minister in 43 years. Both leaders held talks on trade and investment, green technology, blue economy, and other key areas.

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Third Nordic-Indian Summit in Oslo

In another significant development, PM Modi and Støre will collectively participate in the third Nordic-Indian Summit in Oslo on May 19. The event will bring India and the Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden and Norway together.



The summit will build on the momentum of the two previous summits held in Stockholm in April 2018 and Copenhagen in May 2022, and is likely to add a more strategic dimension to India's engagement with the Nordic nations.



PM Modi is also scheduled to meet King Harald V and Queen Sonja. In addition, he will jointly address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.



According to a statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs ahead of the visit, the prime minister will assess the progress in India-Norway ties and discuss opportunities to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.