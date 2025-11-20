/‘We must take a very firm position against terror’: Norway PM stands with India on cross-border attacks

Oslo: Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre hailed a “great day” for economic relations with India following talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while expressing solidarity with New Delhi over the issue of cross-border terrorism.

Støre emphasised the strengthening partnership between the two nations, particularly through a new Green Strategic Partnership focused on clean energy, carbon capture, and renewable storage. He highlighted the recently signed free trade agreement with the EFTA countries (Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Iceland), describing it as “very forward-looking” and “ambitious”.

“There has been a great interest in investing in India, which is good for Indian jobs, Indian welfare, but also for Norwegian jobs,” Støre said. He pointed to India’s “young population [and] very dynamic economy” as drivers for a bold target of $100 billion in investments, noting “unity of purpose” despite challenges like bureaucracy and technical standards. An EFTA desk has been established in India to resolve issues for businesses.

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On geopolitics, the leaders discussed the wars in Ukraine and the West Asia. In response to the question of India importing energy from Russia, Støre stressed respect for “historical ties” between Delhi and Moscow.

“India is a huge country [with] needs for its energy supplies... something for Norway being an energy exporter,” he said. However, he called for more “pressure” on Moscow. “In order to end this horrendous war in Ukraine, which is killing people, destroying so much... there has to be more pressure on Russia to come to the table.”

He added that he hoped India would use its channels with Russian leadership “to get a ceasefire going”. Støre noted shared objectives with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ending the conflict, despite differing perspectives rooted in geography, Norway as a NATO neighbour to Russia.

Addressing terrorism, Støre offered firm support for India, which sees itself as a victim of cross-border attacks from Pakistan. On Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-trained terrorists, PM Modi thanked Norway for support.

“We have to take a very firm position against any kind of terror... We express solidarity with countries and populations who experience terror. We have to stand together against it,” PM Støre stated, drawing parallels to Norway’s own past experiences.

The two sides also explored Arctic cooperation. Støre welcomed India’s growing scientific role in climate research, which he said benefits India itself.

“We wish to see that India with its science... can also be part of the research on Arctic climate,” he added.