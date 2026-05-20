The Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng, who attempted to clashed with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official and attempted to ask question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Norway visit, has now claimed that Meta has suspended her Facebook and Instagram accounts. Taking to X, Lyng, a reporter for the Oslo-based daily Dagsavisen, shared screenshots showing that both her personal Instagram and Facebook accounts had been deactivated by the tech giant. She said that this is a small price she is paying for press freedom, adding that she has not experienced anything like this before.

“If you are trying to reach me on Instagram or Facebook, I am letting you know that both of my accounts have been suspended,” Lyng posted on X. “It is a small price to pay for press freedom, but I’ve never experienced something like this before.”

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What happened in MEA presser in Oslo?

In the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) presser on Monday (May 18) in Norway's Oslo, Lyng demanded an answer from the MEA officials over why ‘India should be trusted’ and why Prime Minister Modi does not take questions from the press. MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George issued a lengthy answer and defended India's democratic framework, constitutional values, diversity and human rights record. The episode became a major headline as the heated exchange between the two was marked by interruptions, history lessons and a alleged walkout.

The MEA Secretary (West) said India’s Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens and provides legal remedies in cases of violations. Highlighting the country’s democratic framework, he noted that India granted women equal voting rights immediately after independence in 1947, unlike several other nations where such rights came decades later. George said India believes in equality and human rights, adding that “the right to change government, the right to vote” remains the strongest example of democratic freedom. He added that India takes pride in its democratic values and electoral system. Responding to a question on why the world should trust India, Sibi George pointed to the country’s role during global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and also highlighted India’s civilisational contributions.

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