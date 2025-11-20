/Iran ‘examining’ new US peace proposal in presence of Pakistani mediator: Esmaeil Baqaei

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that the Islamic Republic had received a new US proposal on Wednesday (May 20). Further adding that the country is currently in the process of examining it, also noting a minister from mediator Pakistan visited Tehran. "We received the points of view of the American side, and we are currently examining them. The presence of Pakistan's interior minister is aimed at facilitating the exchange of messages," Baqaei told state television and was quoted by news agency AFP.



The statement signals that diplomatic back channels between Washington and Tehran remain active, with Islamabad playing a key intermediary role in shuttling communications between the two sides. Pakistan's interior minister's visit to the Iranian capital underscores the significance Islamabad has assumed as a go-between in what has proven to be a complex and delicate diplomatic process.

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Baqaei reiterated Iran's core demands in the ongoing talks, including the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad and an end to the US blockade on Iranian ports. These conditions have long formed the backbone of Tehran's position, and their restatement signals that Iran intends to hold firm on its key requirements as the two sides continue to trade proposals.

The examination of the new American proposal suggests the negotiations remain in motion, even as the gap between the two sides' positions continues to define the pace and tone of the diplomatic process. Tehran's willingness to formally acknowledge receipt of the American points of view and to publicly confirm it is studying them could be read as a measured signal that dialogue remains a live option.



Iran and the US have not held direct talks, with third-party nations such as Pakistan stepping in to bridge communication between the two governments. The role of mediators in such a high-stakes diplomatic process reflects both the depth of the mistrust between Washington and Tehran and the shared interest in finding a path toward a resolution that could ease tensions in the region.



