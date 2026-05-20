/US is seeking to ‘start new war’, will regret it, says Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Ghalibaf

Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is also the Speakerof the Islamic Consultative Assembly,said on Wednesday that the United States was seeking to restart the war and still hoped that the Islamic republic would surrender. “The enemy’s movements, both overt and clandestine, show that despite economic and political pressure, it has not abandoned its military objectives and is seeking to start a new war,” Ghalibaf said in an audio message carried by Iranian media.

“Close monitoring of the situation in the United States reinforces the possibility that they still hope for the surrender of the Iranian nation,” he added.

“We will make the enemy regret any renewed aggression against Iran,” said Ghalibaf.

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In his third audio message addressed to the Iranian people, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said, “For about a month, we have witnessed a cessation of fire on the military battlefronts, but the overt and covert movements of the enemy show that, in parallel with economic and political pressures, the enemy has not abandoned its military goals and is seeking a new round of war and a new adventure.”

‘Enemy trapped in strategic challenge’

Ghalibaf said the enemy is trapped in a strategic challenge, causing protests over gasoline prices, bonds, interest rates, and inflation.

“This very chaotic situation that has been created in American economy has caused the American president to hesitate between two options; the first option is prioritizing the end of the war, paying its costs as the loser of the war, and the second option is restarting the war or continuing the naval blockade to pressure and force Iran to accept surrender.”

He said America’s actions show that they still hope Iran will surrender and wrongly believe they can coerce Iran through continued sanctions, economic pressure, military escalation, and new attacks.

‘Made the best use of ceasefire, enemy will regret any renewed aggression’

Ghalibaf further warned the US against resuming military action. He said, “Our authoritative military forces made the best use of the ceasefire opportunity to reconstruct our military capability, and by Divine grace and the backing of the people, they enjoy such readiness today that will surprise the enemy and will certainly make them regret any renewed aggression against Iran.”

Ghalibaf admitted that Iranians have faced severe economic difficulties along with external threats during the conflict. He said that he is fully aware of the rising costs for essential food items like rice, poultry, eggs, and meat, which have reduced purchasing power and impacted livelihoods.

Ghalibaf said it is only natural for the people to expect all branches of government to work with equal “jihadist” dedication to resolve these livelihood issues.