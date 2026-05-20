/Modi, Amit Shah traitors, sold country to industrialists, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP slams ‘language of enemy nation’

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi created a stir on Wednesday by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) “traitors” and accusing them of attacking the Constitution and “selling” the country to a handful of industrialists.

Addressing Congress workers in his Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli on Wednesday, Gandhi said, “When you go back home, when these RSS workers come to you, they will talk about Narendra Modi, they will talk about Amit Shah. You look them in the face and say, ‘Your Prime Minister is a traitor, your home minister is a traitor, your organisation is a traitor. You have worked to sell out India. You have attacked our organisation, our Constitution, BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.’ Tell them this.”

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Holding up a copy of the Constitution while addressing the Bahujan Swabhiman Sammelan in Amethi, Rahul repeatedly invoked BR Ambedkar, freedom fighter Veera Pasi, Mahatma Gandhi, Guru Nanak, Kabir and Narayan Guru, and said that the Constitution embodies the collective voice and ideology of social justice icons across the country.

“Narendra Modi ne Hindustan ka pura ka pura dhan aapki jeb se nikal liya. Hindustan ka arthik system Adani aur Ambani ko pakda diya hai (Narendra Modi has taken away the country’s wealth from your pockets. He has handed over India’s economic system to Adani and Ambani,” Gandhi alleged.

‘Economic storm coming, could trigger unprecedented inflation and shortages’

Reiterating his claim that an “economic storm is coming” and that “the government will not be able to save you”, the Congress MP claimed the PM would try to evade responsibility by crying before the public just like he did during the Covid-19 pandemic and demonetisation.

On Tuesday, Rahul had claimed in Rae Bareli that the Iran vs US-Israel conflict and the situation around the Strait of Hormuz could trigger an unprecedented rise in fuel prices, inflation and shortages.

He also accused the PM of hypocrisy over economic issues. “The Prime Minister tells people not to buy gold and not to travel abroad, but then himself travels abroad in aircraft worth thousands of crores,” Gandhi said.

He added, “Such inflation is coming that you would never have seen in your lifetime. An economic storm is coming and the government will not be able to save you.”

“The Constitution said there should be a public sector, reservation and justice in the judiciary. Narendra Modi and the RSS have destroyed it,” alleged Rahul.

‘Anarchic mindset, language of enemy nation’: BJP

The BJP lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and said his words reflect his anarchic mindset and character. BJP president Nitin Nabin said Gandhi’s remarks were an insult to the 140 crore people of the country and demanded an apology from him. “The kind of statement he gave clearly reflects his anarchic mindset and character. The remarks also reflect his frustration and disappointment with his party facing defeats in elections,” he said.

“The man who has put a curb on terror incidents, ended Naxalism, enhanced the tiranga’s (Tricolour) respect, for such a person you will use such kinds of words?” Nabin asked.

BJP leaders said Rahul’s language mirrors that of Pakistan and terrorists supported by the country and proves that he wants to fight the Indian state.

“Rahul Gandhi's language has become like that of an enemy nation. Rahul Gandhi speaks in a way that only an adversarial country would speak. Rahul Gandhi wants unrest in the country, but he should not forget that the people of this country and the youth stand with PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” said Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

The Congress party is holding Bahujan Swabhiman Sammelan as part of its attempt to bolster its politics around social justice and Constitution, particularly among Dalit, backward caste and marginalised communities, ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly elections.