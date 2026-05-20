/Man whose Cybertruck got stuck in a lake says it worked fine even in the Atlantic Ocean

A driver in Texas deliberately drove a Cybertruck into a North Texas lake to test the electric vehicle’s “Wade Mode” and ended up in jail. Tesla's Cybertruck comes with four off-road features, and according to the user's manual, the Wade Mode is only supposed to work in shallow bodies of water, including rivers, and needs to be manually activated. The vehicle barely makes it a few feet into the Grapevine Lake when it presumably hits a rock and is stranded. The driver and his passenger scrambled out of the passenger side window and went to a nearby dock. Bystanders captured video of the vehicle rolling off the rocky shoreline and into the water. A witness can be heard jokingly shouting, "Yo sir, you can't park there." The Grapevine Police Department said that the driver's seafaring attempt left the Cybertruck disabled.

Moments after entering the lake, the Cybertruck hit a large submerged rock, became disabled, and water started filling in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Jimmy Jack McDaniel, and his passenger scrambled out of the passenger-side window and waded through the lake to a nearby dock. The driver later told the police that he deliberately entered the lake to test the feature. The Grapevine Police Department warned the public, “We want to remind drivers that although a vehicle may be physically capable of entering shallow freshwater areas, doing so can create legal and safety concerns under Texas law.”

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Cybertruck driver arrested and charged

Emergency crews, including the Grapevine Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team, responded to reports of the submerged vehicle around 8:00 pm. A wrecker had to be brought in to hoist the waterlogged EV out of the lake. The Grapevine Police Department arrested McDaniel, who was charged with operating a vehicle in a closed section of a park or lake, operating a vessel without a valid boat registration, and multiple water safety equipment violations. The police emphasised that boat ramps are strictly reserved for permitted marine vessels, not road vehicles.