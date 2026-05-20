/Why Oregon, Philadelphia and Alabama primaries matter for America’s 2026 political map

Republican and Democratic voters across Oregon, Pennsylvania and Alabama headed to the polls on Tuesday in a crucial round of 2026 primary elections that could shape the battle for control of Congress ahead of the November midterms.

In Oregon, attention centred on the state’s congressional contests, including races tied to the state’s six US House seats. Oregon voters participated in primary elections for both Democratic and Republican nominations, with statewide results continuing to emerge late on Tuesday (May 19).

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In Pennsylvania, Philadelphia-area races drew significant attention as incumbents and challengers sought nominations in districts expected to remain politically influential in the 2026 midterms. Pennsylvania’s primary elections include all 17 of the state’s congressional districts, with major parties seeking to solidify their candidates ahead of November’s general election.

Meanwhile, Alabama voters took part in primary contests for congressional and statewide races, including a high-profile US Senate contest following Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville’s decision to run for governor rather than seek re-election. Under Alabama law, a runoff election could be required if no candidate secures a majority of the vote.