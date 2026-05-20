Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘In case you ran out...’: Trump’s latest gift to Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa revives viral 'how many wives' joke - WATCH

‘In case you ran out...’: Trump’s latest gift to Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa revives viral 'how many wives' joke - WATCH

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 20, 2026, 13:34 IST | Updated: May 20, 2026, 13:34 IST
‘In case you ran out...’: Trump’s latest gift to Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa revives viral 'how many wives' joke - WATCH

US President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in White House in 2025 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa shared photos of a special cologne gift sent by US President Donald Trump, reviving a viral moment from their earlier meeting that featured jokes, perfume and a light-hearted exchange.

US President Donald Trump sent several gifts to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa once again. In a post on X, Sharaa revealed that he received bottles of cologne from Trump’s personal fragrance line. The post showed a written letter from Trump in which he was apparently joking that the Syrian leader may have run out of the supply gifted during their meeting in Washington last year. The post by the Syrian president comes as the United States extended its pause on sanctions against Syria for another 180 days.

Sharaa posted a photograph showing two bottles of Trump’s “Victory” cologne alongside a handwritten note from Trump that read: “Ahmed, They’re all talking about the picture we took when I gave you this great cologne — In case you ran out!” Reacting to the gift, Sharaa thanked Trump for what he described as a generous gesture and wrote on X: “Some meetings leave an impression; ours apparently left a fragrance.” He added: “May the spirit of that meeting continue to shape a stronger relationship between Syria and the United States.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Viral video from last year shows playful exchange

Trending Stories

A video from the two leaders' historic meeting in 2025 in the White House resurfaced online, showing Trump spraying the Trump-branded cologne on Sharaa before handing him the bottle. “It’s the best fragrance,” Trump said, while also telling the Syrian leader that another bottle was meant for his wife. Trump then jokingly asked: “How many wives? One?” Sharaa laughed before confirming he had only one wife. Trump responded playfully: “With you guys, I never know,” while patting Sharaa on the shoulder.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

Trending Topics