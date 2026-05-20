/‘In case you ran out...’: Trump’s latest gift to Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa revives viral 'how many wives' joke - WATCH

US President Donald Trump sent several gifts to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa once again. In a post on X, Sharaa revealed that he received bottles of cologne from Trump’s personal fragrance line. The post showed a written letter from Trump in which he was apparently joking that the Syrian leader may have run out of the supply gifted during their meeting in Washington last year. The post by the Syrian president comes as the United States extended its pause on sanctions against Syria for another 180 days.

Sharaa posted a photograph showing two bottles of Trump’s “Victory” cologne alongside a handwritten note from Trump that read: “Ahmed, They’re all talking about the picture we took when I gave you this great cologne — In case you ran out!” Reacting to the gift, Sharaa thanked Trump for what he described as a generous gesture and wrote on X: “Some meetings leave an impression; ours apparently left a fragrance.” He added: “May the spirit of that meeting continue to shape a stronger relationship between Syria and the United States.”

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Viral video from last year shows playful exchange