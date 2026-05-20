/BJP drops list of 43 properties linked to Abhishek Banerjee, TMC calls it ‘fake’

The Bengal BJP has released a list of 43 properties reportedly connected to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, along with other assets jointly owned with his aides and family members. Sources revealed that the BJP government would launch a detailed investigation into the ownership details. The decision followed a day after the TMC-controlled Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) issued notices to 17 properties linked with Mamata Banerjee's nephew.



However, the Trinamool Congress marked the list as false, denying its authenticity. Particular attention has centred on a jointly owned property linked to one “Sayani Ghosh”, with several social media users speculating that it refers to Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh. The property listed in the document is located at 19D, Seven Tanks Lane.



In response, the Lok Sabha MP Saayoni Ghosh denied any connection to it. "I can't say who it is, but it's definitely not the Saayoni Ghosh who started from a humble background with no windfall profits made from politics to date. For those trying to defame me without any evidence - stop now!" Ghosh said on X. "Please know, I won't budge an inch, I won't let it pass. Legal action will be taken for spreading fake news. This 'Ghosh' won't be bullied," she further said.

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Abhishek Banerjee's 43 properties

The released list revealed that the 43 properties located in Kolkata are either under joint ownership or in the name of Abhishek Banerjee. However, it doesn't specify whether it is the Diamond Harbour MP, and the mobile numbers of the owners are also listed.



The list was reportedly extracted from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation database. Significantly, the civic body remains under Trinamool Congress control, with Firhad Hakim continuing as mayor of Kolkata. Sources indicated that the BJP government plans to investigate the actual ownership of the properties, the source of funds used to acquire them, and any possible irregularities linked to the transactions.



In his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Abhishek Banerjee disclosed movable assets worth Rs 2.3 crore, liabilities of Rs 36 lakh, and an annual income of Rs 1.4 crore. The Trinamool Congress claimed the document being circulated was part of a larger political campaign against the party after its historic poll victory.



"Any journalist with a basic sense of ethics and understanding can visit the mentioned addresses or call the numbers cited in the said notice to verify the facts rather than merely propagating narratives being fed by the BJP," the party said in a statement.



The latest row erupted a day after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation served notices to 17 properties associated with Abhishek Banerjee over alleged illegal construction. One of the addresses listed 'Shantiniketan' on Harish Mukherjee Road, the MP's residence.