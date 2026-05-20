/J&K Police demolishes illegal narcotics property worth ₹1.5 crore linked to wanted drug peddler in Srinagar

Continuing its sustained crackdown on drug trafficking and narcotics-linked assets under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, authorities carried out a demolition drive at Haka Bazar, Lal Bazar, targeting illegally constructed property linked to drug-related crime. The operation was led by Police Station Lal Bazar, which demolished a two-storey illegal structure along with an adjoining room and washroom built on State land. The construction, spread over approximately nine marlas and valued at around ₹1.50 crore, was identified as being associated with a wanted drug peddler.

The individual, Arshid Ahmed Sheikh, son of Wali Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Haka Bazar, Lal Bazar, is reportedly involved in multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including FIR No. 31/2025 registered at Police Station Janipur, Jammu, and FIR No. 50/2025 at Police Station Lal Bazar. Officials stated that the demolition was carried out in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, Khanyar, along with representatives of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, ensuring the action was executed strictly in accordance with legal procedures.

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The drive forms part of the broader enforcement strategy under Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, aimed at dismantling illegal infrastructure and financial networks allegedly built through narcotics trade. Reiterating its commitment, the Jammu and Kashmir Police stated that it remains firmly focused on eradicating the drug menace from society and urged the public to continue sharing information regarding drug peddling and other illegal activities in their areas.