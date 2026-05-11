/Porcupine menace threatens Kashmir’s saffron industry, farmers seek urgent government help

Kashmir’s famed saffron industry is facing a fresh crisis as farmers in the Valley’s saffron belt report increasing damage caused by the burrowing Indian crested porcupine, a nocturnal rodent that feeds on saffron corms beneath the soil before the flowers can bloom.

According to official estimates, nearly 400 to 500 kanals of saffron land in the Pampore area of Pulwama district have been affected by the pest, triggering concern among growers who fear a wider impact on saffron production across south Kashmir.

Farmers say the porcupines have been digging through saffron fields and destroying the underground corms, threatening both crop yield and livelihoods. Many growers allege that despite repeated appeals to the Agriculture and Wildlife Departments, little action has been taken on the ground.

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''We are thankful that you came here to highlight our issue before the authorities. It has been over a month since we informed the concerned departments, but there has been no relief so far. The Agriculture Department says it is a matter for the Wildlife Department, but in reality, this concerns both departments, and they must work together to find a solution. Officials visited the area once, but after that, nothing was done on the ground. I request the authorities to come and see the situation themselves; almost every patch of saffron land has been affected. The porcupines are eating the saffron corms and also causing fungal infections in the plants. The departments need to start an immediate initiative to protect the saffron corms from porcupines. If timely action is not taken, whatever saffron cultivation we have left today may disappear in the coming years as well,” said M Ashraf Beig, Saffron Farmer, Pampore.

Another farmer described the situation as one of the biggest challenges faced by growers this year, saying farmers have been “left on their own” despite informing the government about the growing threat.

''The porcupine menace is increasing with each passing day, and it is badly affecting our saffron production. You can see the large holes dug across the fields where porcupines come at night and eat the saffron corms. We have repeatedly appealed to the government to help us and protect our crops from this growing threat. A team visited the area once, but since then, no concrete action has been taken to address the problem. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene and help save Kashmir’s saffron industry before it is too late,” said Mohammed Sultan Ganai.

The Agriculture Department confirmed that it has taken note of the issue but clarified that the matter primarily falls under the jurisdiction of the Wildlife Department.

The Wildlife Department, however, has downplayed fears of a large-scale crisis. Officials stated that saffron cultivation in Kashmir spans nearly two lakh kanals and only a small fraction, around 400 to 500 kanals, has been impacted so far.

''The situation is very much under control. Out of nearly two lakh kanals of land under saffron cultivation, only around 400 to 500 kanals, which is around 0.0025%, are affected by porcupines. It is pertinent to mention that the area in question is 15 kms away from a wildlife area. Despite being far away from a wildlife area, the department's Man-animal conflict control room is 24*7 functional to mitigate MAC situations, besides awareness programmes are also being conducted among locals & farmers. There is no major concern regarding the impact of porcupines on saffron production,” said Parvez Ahmad Wani, Wildlife Warden.

Saffron remains one of Jammu and Kashmir’s most important cash crops, contributing more than Rs 500 crore annually to the region’s economy and generating significant foreign exchange earnings. However, the sector has witnessed a sharp decline in production over the years.

Government figures show saffron output has fallen dramatically from nearly 22,500 kilograms annually in earlier decades to around 2,000 kilograms in recent years, causing major losses to farmers and traders alike.

Data from the Department of Agriculture, Kashmir, indicates that saffron production stood at 17.33 metric tonnes in 2021, declining to 14.87 metric tonnes in 2022 before marginally improving to 14.94 metric tonnes in 2023. Export earnings also fluctuated during the period, with the crop generating Rs 302.35 crore in 2021, Rs 261.38 crore in 2022, and Rs 291.33 crore in 2023.

Despite challenges such as erratic weather conditions and declining productivity in traditional cultivation areas, the government has undertaken rejuvenation efforts under the National Mission on Saffron. Since 2010, more than 2,573 hectares of saffron land have reportedly been rejuvenated, improving productivity in several areas.

To strengthen marketing and pricing mechanisms for growers, the government also established the India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre at Dussu, Pampore, under the National Saffron Mission at a cost of Rs 37.81 crore.

For saffron farmers in Kashmir, however, the immediate concern remains the growing porcupine threat. Growers warn that, unless timely intervention is made, the damage could further strain an already struggling industry that holds deep economic and cultural significance for the Valley.