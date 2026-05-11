/UK MP Catherine West sends out letters to seek Labour support to replace Keir Starmer after election setback

Senior MP Catherine West, on Monday (May 11), emailed Labour colleagues to seek support for her demand that Prime Minister Keir Starmer set a timetable for the election of a new party leader by September, following Labour’s poor performance in local and regional elections.



West stepped back from efforts to trigger an immediate leadership contest, which would have required the backing of 81 MPs, but continued to push for an organised transition within the party.

Her move came after Starmer delivered a key speech in central London, where he vowed not to “walk away” despite growing criticism within Labour.

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“I know that people are frustrated by the state of Britain, frustrated by politics, and some people frustrated with me,” Starmer said during the speech. “I know I have my doubters, and I know I need to prove them wrong, and I will,” added Starmer, who brought Labour back to power in 2024 after 14 years of Conservative rule.

After the speech, West said she remained unconvinced by the Prime Minister’s remarks and argued that Labour needed a leadership transition after the election setback.

In a statement, West said: “I have listened to the Prime Minister’s speech this morning. I welcome the renewed energy and ideas. However, I have reluctantly concluded that this morning’s speech was too little too late.

“The results last Thursday show that the PM has failed to inspire hope. What is best for the party and country now is for an orderly transition.”

Starmer, meanwhile, pledged that Labour would do “better” and attempted to rally party lawmakers behind his leadership amid growing internal unrest.

Labour suffers major losses in Wales and England

The pressure on Starmer follows disastrous election results for Labour across the United Kingdom.

In Wales, Labour lost control of the devolved government for the first time since the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff was established 27 years ago.

In England, the party lost nearly 1,500 local council seats, while Nigel Farage-led Reform UK surged from fewer than 100 seats to more than 1,400 seats.