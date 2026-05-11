/‘We will fight whenever forced’: Iran says it sought legitimate rights after Trump rejected peace terms

Iran on Monday said it had urged an end to the ongoing conflict in the region and demanded the release of its frozen overseas assets in response to the latest peace proposal put forward by the United States.

Speaking during a weekly press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran had not sought any special concessions from Washington.

“We did not demand any concessions. The only thing we demanded was Iran's legitimate rights,” Baqaei said.

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He stated that Iran’s conditions included “an end to the war in the region”, lifting the US naval blockade, and the “release of assets belonging to the Iranian people, which have for years been unjustly trapped in foreign banks”.

The remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump publicly rejected Iran’s response to Washington’s proposal aimed at ending the conflict. Trump described Tehran’s reply as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”

Baqaei also accused the United States of continuing to place “unreasonable demands” on Iran, while insisting that Tehran’s reply to the proposal, delivered through Pakistan, “was not excessive”.

Emphasising Iran’s stance on diplomacy, Baqaei said, “Whenever we are forced to fight, we will fight, and whenever there is room for diplomacy, we will seize that opportunity.”

He added that “diplomacy has its own rules” and said all decisions would be taken in line with national interests, stressing that Iran remained committed to protecting the interests of its people.

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During the briefing, Tehran also warned European countries against becoming involved in the growing tensions in the Gulf region. He said Tehran had cautioned them against entering “a crisis that would certainly bring them no benefit”.

He further warned that “any interference in the Strait of Hormuz would further complicate the situation”.

Britain and France are currently leading efforts to build an international coalition aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz, although discussions are reportedly tied to the possibility of a future peace agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities on Monday hanged a postgraduate student from an elite Tehran university on charges of espionage, the latest execution carried out against the backdrop of the war with the United States and Israel.

Erfan Shakourzadeh, 29, was executed after being convicted of collaborating with the CIA and Mossad, according to the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online website.

He is the fifth person to be executed on espionage charges since the war began in late February.