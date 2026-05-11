/NIA team heads to Bengaluru after gelatin sticks found near PM Modi convoy route

A team of the National Investigation Agency is on its way to the outskirts of Bengaluru after two gelatin sticks were found in a suspicious packet near the route scheduled to be used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Officials said the NIA will assist local police in investigating the matter. The suspicious packet was discovered near the NICE Road junction at Thathaguni in Kaggalipura, around one kilometre away from the convoy route, nearly one-and-a-half hours before the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit.

According to police, a constable involved in anti-sabotage checks during an area domination exercise spotted the packet lying around 25 feet away from the road near a compound wall. Following the alert, an area domination team rushed to the spot and recovered two gelatin sticks before securing the area.

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No suspects have been detained so far. Police have launched an investigation and formed special teams to trace those responsible. Authorities are also examining whether the packet was intentionally placed near the route or dumped there earlier.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra criticised the Congress government over the incident, calling it a major failure of law and order in the state.

Vijayendra wrote on X, “Under the Congress government's rule, law and order and security in the state have completely collapsed. Moreover, the detection of gelatin sticks right on the route designated for the visit of the country's Prime Minister in the capital Bengaluru is not just a serious security lapse, but an inexcusable and grave failure of the state @INCKarnataka government, which bears responsibility for law and order!”