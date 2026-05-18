/Security agencies increase vigil along LoC as snow melts in higher reaches. Inputs of infiltration

Security forces have intensified multi-area search operations across the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch District following intelligence inputs regarding the possible presence of terrorists in the area.

According to sources, the operations were launched after an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) was foiled by security forces in the Mendhar sector on May 12. Since then, joint teams of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other security agencies have been carrying out extensive combing and surveillance operations at more than five locations in the border district as part of ongoing anti-terror measures.

Security officials said intelligence agencies had received specific inputs about the movement or presence of terrorists in the higher reaches, prompting the launch of the coordinated search operation. However, there has been no official statement from the security establishment regarding the ongoing operations.

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With summer approaching and snow beginning to melt in the higher reaches, several mountain passes traditionally used by infiltrators are reopening. In response, security forces have heightened surveillance and strengthened deployment along both the LoC and the International Border to prevent infiltration attempts from across the border.

Sources within the security establishment said there are nearly 70 terror launchpads active across the LoC, where over 200 terrorists are reportedly waiting for an opportunity to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir. In view of the threat perception, additional alertness has been maintained in north Kashmir as well as the Jammu division.