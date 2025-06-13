US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jun 12) urged Israel not to strike Iran’s nuclear sites, saying they are “fairly close” to reaching a deal if Tehran compromises.

Acknowledging the warning of a possible strike by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said the move could trigger a “massive conflict” in the region.

“We are fairly close to a pretty good agreement,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

When asked about his discussions with Netanyahu, Trump said, “I don’t want them going in, because I think it would blow it.”

The US president quickly added, “Might help it actually, but it also could blow it.”

In a post on his Truth social platform, Trump said, “We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”



United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is set to hold a sixth round of talks on Sunday (Jun 15) in Oman.

Describing himself as a man of peace, Trump said that he would prefer a negotiated settlement with Iran.

“I’d love to avoid the conflict. Iran’s going to have to negotiate a little bit tougher -- meaning they’re going to have to give us some things that they’re not willing to give us right now,” he said.

On the possibility of an Israeli strike on Iran, the US president said, “I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen.”

Earlier on Wednesday (Jun 11), Trump said that embassy staff in the region was being moved away from the Middle East as “it could be a dangerous place” amid tensions with Iran.