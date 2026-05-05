/‘Iran cannot be allowed to block Hormuz,’ says Pete Hegseth, warns Tehran would face ‘overwhelming firepower’

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that Iran has been harassing ships in the Strait of Hormuz “for too long” and warned that Tehran would face “overwhelming firepower” if it attacks commercial shipping, as Washington launched Operation Project Freedom to restore transit through the critical waterway.

“Iran is the clear aggressor,” Hegseth said while addressing a press conference in the Pentagon briefing room along with Gen Dan Caine.

The Pentagon chief added that Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz and that the US would not need to enter Iranian airspace or waters as part of the operation to open it.

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The US aims to protect shipping from Iranian aggression, said Hegseth adding that he expects other countries to step up and help the US open the strait.

‘US is not looking for a fight, Project Freedom distinct from Epic Fury’

Hegseth said the United States is “not looking for a fight” but Iran “cannot be allowed to block innocent countries and their goods from an international waterway."

He also clarified that “Project Freedom” is distinct from Operation Epic Fury launched on 28 February.

“Project Freedom’s mission is to protect innocent commercial shipping from Iranian aggression,” Hegseth said, adding that it is “temporary in duration.”

The Pentagon chief said Iran has acted aggressively towards “innocent countries” whose ships are trying to pass through the strait of Hormuz.

He further said that the US has established a “dome” across the strait as a “gift to the rest of the world”. The blockade remains “iron-clad” and in force, he says.

Six ships tried to break through the blockade from Iranian ports but were stopped by US forces, Hegseth added.

He said the US blockade on Iranian ports remains fully in effect, with CENTCOM and partner nations in active communication with hundreds of ships, shipping companies, and insurers. “Hundreds more ships are lining up to transit the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.

‘Iran weaponising global supply chain, trying to hold global economy hostage’

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said Iran has repeatedly threatened and attacked commercial shipping over the last seven weeks in order to damage the economy.

“Iran is weaponising the global supply chain and attempting to hold the entire global economy hostage,” he added.

“There are 22,500 mariners on 1,550 commercial vessels trapped in the Gulf who are unable to transit,” Caine said, adding that the US helicopters successfully defended Iranian missile, drones and small boat attacks on US forces in the strait on Monday.