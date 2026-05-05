/AI bot landed one man 50 interviews while he napped, and the internet is divided

A man created an AI bot to handle his entire job search process, starting with building resumes, finding the right openings and then applying for them. The anonymous Redditor explained that let the bot do everything while he slept. In one month, he has 50 interview calls. His story has triggered a debate on social media, as people questioned how ethical it was to use AI to get job offers. The man countered this reaction by saying that companies are already scanning resumes using AI, so it is hardly wrong to use the same tool to apply for the jobs. "I created an AI bot that analyses candidate information, examines job descriptions, generates unique CVs and cover letters for each job, answers specific questions that recruiters ask, and automatically applies to jobs," he wrote on Reddit's 'Get Employed' board. The AI bot took a lot on its plate, tweaking each application to fit the job description.

AI screened jobs, tailored resumes and applied

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The AI bot scanned job listings and then analysed each description to know what the recruiters were looking for. It then rewrote his CV and also a cover letter to match. The bot even answered questions from the recruited and sent the applications. Meanwhile, the man napped while the bot tailored each application to go perfectly with the opening. "And all of this while I was sleeping!" the man wrote. "In just one month, this method helped me secure around 50 interviews. The tailored CVs and cover letters, customised based on each job description, made a significant difference," he added.