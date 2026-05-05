/Trump administration considers vetting AI models before they are released: Report

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering to vet US government oversight of artificial intelligence models before they are released to the public, The New York Times reported Monday (May 4). This is in reversal of the previous hands-off approach to the technology. The report said that the White House is discussing an executive order that would establish a working group of tech executives and government officials to examine potential review procedures for new AI models. Senior administration officials will hold meeting with executives from Anthropic, Google and OpenAI on some of the plans in meetings last week.

From deregulation push to policy rethink

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Trump had earlier backed a free-market approach to artificial intelligence, dismantling safety review norms introduced under Joe Biden and warning that strict regulation could hurt America’s edge against China. The 2023 order that required AI firms to share safety data and follow federal standards was rolled back soon after Trump took office. However, growing public concern over AI’s impact on jobs, energy use, education, and mental health—along with bipartisan pressure—has prompted a shift in thinking within the administration.

Security fears and leadership shake-up drive change