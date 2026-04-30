/Elon Musk accuses OpenAI lawyer of ‘trying to trick me’ in court

A tense moment unfolded in a California federal court as Elon Musk accused a lawyer representing Sam Altman of trying to mislead him during cross-examination.
The exchange took place during an ongoing trial involving OpenAI, where Musk has filed a lawsuit over the company’s shift from a non-profit mission to a for-profit structure.
What happened in the courtroom
During questioning, lawyer William Savitt asked Musk about the tax benefits linked to his $38 million donation to OpenAI. Savitt described his questions as simple, but Musk disagreed.
“Your questions are not simple. They are designed to trick me,” Musk told the court, speaking before a nine-member jury.
The exchange became increasingly tense, with both sides interrupting each other as they tried to present their arguments.
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What is the dispute about?
Musk’s lawsuit focuses on OpenAI’s original mission.
He claims that:
OpenAI was meant to operate as a non-profit organisation
The company later shifted towards a for-profit model in 2019
This change, according to him, benefited its leadership
Musk has also accused the company of breach of trust and unjust enrichment.
He is seeking $150 billion in damages, with any compensation intended for OpenAI’s charitable arm.
OpenAI’s response to Musk’s claims
OpenAI has rejected Musk’s allegations.
The company argues that:
Musk supported the idea of a for-profit structure in earlier discussions
He wanted a larger role in leading the company
His current actions may be linked to competition with his AI venture, xAI
OpenAI has said the shift to a for-profit model was necessary to:
Attract investment
Build computing infrastructure
Hire skilled researchers
Key evidence presented in court
During the trial, several emails and messages were shown to the jury.
These included:
A 2015 email where Musk discussed a possible for-profit structure
A 2017 email where Musk called himself a “fool” for funding what he believed was a non-profit. Messages exchanged after Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI
Musk described the investment move as a “bait and switch” and said an offer to let him invest felt like a “bribe”.
From partnership to legal battle
Musk, Altman and Greg Brockman were part of the founding team of OpenAI in 2015.
Musk later left the company in 2018. Since then, the relationship between the founders has changed significantly.
Today, the case reflects a wider disagreement over:
The direction of AI development
The role of private investment
Control over advanced technologies
Why this case matters
The trial is not just about a dispute between individuals. It raises broader questions about how AI companies should operate.
At the centre is a key issue:
Should advanced AI be developed as a public good?
Or should companies adopt commercial models to scale faster?
The outcome of the case could influence how AI organisations are structured in the future.
What happens next?
The trial is ongoing, with more witnesses and arguments expected in the coming days.
The court will examine:
OpenAI’s structure and funding model
Internal communications between founders
Whether the company followed its original mission For now, Musk’s testimony and the courtroom exchanges highlight how complex and high-stakes the debate around AI governance has become