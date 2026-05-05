/India condemns drone attack on Fujairah as 'unacceptable' after 3 Indians injured: 'We support peaceful resolution'

India has called the drone attack on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in United Arab Emirates as “unacceptable” and has called for “immediate cessation of these hostilities.” The statement by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came after three Indian nationals were injured in Iranian drone strikes in Fujairah. The Embassy of India in UAE had earlier said that it remains in touch with local authorities to ensure adequate medical care for the Indian nationals. India also free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz amid its blockade by both the US and Iran.

The statement by MEA read: “The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians. India continues to stand for dialogue and diplomacy to deal with the situation, so that peace and stability may be restored across West Asia. We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues.” In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "Three Indian nationals have been injured in today's attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals."

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What UAE said on the attack?

The United Arab Emirates Defense Ministry said on Monday (May 4) that it intercepted three missiles launched from Iran over the country’s territorial waters, while a fourth missile landed in the sea. The incident marks the first such interceptions since the UAE declared its airspace secure on April 9, coinciding with the beginning of the US-Iran ceasefire. Separately, three Indian nationals were injured in a drone strike that triggered a major fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone. All three victims sustained moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to the Fujairah government. “Fujairah civil defense teams immediately began responding to the (fire) and are continuing efforts to bring it under control,” the government said.

What Iran said on the attack?

Iran International quoted a military source stating that there was no planned operation against the UAE site. Iranian sources also claimed that the fire resulted from "US military action aimed at creating a passage for the illegal transit of ships," suggesting it was a reaction to US adventurism. Despite the denial, a separate, semi-official source warned that if the “UAE takes unwise action, all of its interests will become Iran's target.” There has not been any official statement on this yet.