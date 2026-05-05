/Boy dies after his leg is sucked in by the jacuzzi filter at an Italian hotel

A 12-year-old boy died after being sucked into the filter of a jacuzzi at an Italian hotel. He was under three feet for water for five minutes before the staff managed to free him from the suction. The incident happened on Easter Sunday (April 5) at the upscale Duca di Montefeltro Hotel in Pennabilli. Matteo Brandimarti was at the hotel spa where his leg was "sucked into the nozzle while the hydromassage function was on" at 10:30 am, according to The Sun. According to local officials, the boy was freed by the hotel staff, who turned off the jacuzzi. A helicopter airlifted the young boy to a local hospital for emergency treatment. There, he was placed on life support, according to Italian outlet Il Resto del Carlino. It further reported that the boy was pronounced brain dead on Thursday, April 9.

An investigation has been initiated into the tragic accident. According to PEOPLE, Umberto Gramenzi, the victim's family's attorney, said an on-site inspection will be conducted at the hotel on May 13. He said the inspection will be done by the technical consultants who performed the autopsy on the child's body, in order to examine the location where the incident took place." Gramenzi told the outlet that the jacuzzi had a depth of 80 centimetres, and no foul play is suspected. "There appears to have been negligence on the part of the hotel facility due to a malfunction in the pool's suction system," he said.

The incident happened because of "carelessness, imprudence, lack of competence, and failure to comply with regulations regarding pool operations," he said. The hotel owner, the manager, and the pool maintenance worker who was on shift when Brandimarti was sucked in are under investigation. Meanwhile, he informed that the family has donated the child's organs to six other children.

