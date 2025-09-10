/‘Europe will defend every inch of its territory’: NATO chief, world leaders slam Russia’s ‘reckless’ drone incursion in Poland

After the Russian drone incursion in Polish airspace, NATO chief Mark Rutte on Wednesday (Sep 10) slammed Moscow’s “reckless behaviour”. It also hailed the alliance’s “very successful reaction” to counter the violation. The European Union and NATO members, including the US, UK, Germany, and France, have also condemned the overnight drone incursion by Russia. Meanwhile, Russia has said that it did not target Polish sites.

“A full assessment is ongoing. But of course, whether it was intentional or not, it is absolutely reckless, it is absolutely dangerous,” alliance chief Mark Rutte said following the emergency meeting of the NATO members on Wednesday.

He said that NATO’s “air defences were activated and successfully assured the defence of NATO territory, as they are designed to do.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further warned Putin to end the war in Ukraine and stop killing civilians and infrastructure. “To Putin, I mean, my message is clear: stop the war in Ukraine, stop the escalating war, which he is now basically mounting on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he said. “Stop violating allied airspace, and know that we stand ready, that we are vigilant, and that we will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen condemned the Russian drone incrusion, asserting its independence in a “hostile” world.

“Battle lines for a new world order based on power are being drawn right now,” she said. “So, yes, Europe must fight. For its place in a world in which many major powers are either ambivalent or openly hostile to Europe. This must be Europe's independence moment.”

World leaders react

The US ambassador to NATO said that Washington stands by its allies following the Russian drone incursion in Poland. “We stand by our NATO Allies in the face of these airspace violations and will defend every inch of NATO territory,” the US envoy to the alliance, Matthew Whitaker, wrote on X.