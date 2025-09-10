/After Russian drone incursion, Poland invokes NATO Article 4 – What it means

Under Article 4, any NATO member can call urgent talks when it feels that its “territorial integrity, political independence or security” are threatened.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday (Sep 10) declared that the NATO member had invoked Article 4 of the Western defence alliance for urgent talks after Russian drones violated its airspace. This comes after Tusk told the parliament that 19 violations of Poland’s airspace were identified overnight and shot down at least three drones. He added that there were no casualties in the “Russian action.”
(more details to follow)