/'Act of war': Poland shoots down Russian drones in NATO's first direct confrontation since Ukraine war

Poland has confirmed it shot down drones that repeatedly violated its airspace during a Russian strike on Ukraine. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Polish forces had “deployed weapons against the objects”, describing them as “drone-type” assets sent by Russia. He added that he had received a direct report from the operational commander and was present at the scene of the operation.

“As a result of attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone-type objects. This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens," Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said in a post on X.

Airports shut as drones cross Polish skies

Four airports, including Warsaw’s main Chopin Airport, were temporarily closed after reports of Russian drones crossing into Poland. According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, flights were suspended at Chopin Airport and Warsaw Modlin Airport, as well as at Rzeszów-Jasionka, the hub closest to Ukraine, and Lublin Airport. The closures came as NATO and Polish jets were scrambled while Russia launched another large wave of attacks on Ukrainian regions near the Polish border.

Poland confirms weapons used

Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland’s Territorial Defence Forces had been activated for ground searches to recover fragments of the drones. In a post on X, he urged people not to pick up any debris, “Do not touch any fragments of objects. Report them to the police.” The Polish Armed Forces confirmed that “weapons have been used, and operations are underway to locate the downed objects”.

It is believed to be the first time a NATO country has directly engaged Russian drones in its own airspace since the war began in 2022. US Senator Chris Murphy warned the development would be “incredibly serious” if confirmed, though he noted that Poland has often been caught in the crossfire due to its proximity to Ukraine.

Joel Wilson, a Republican congressman from South Carolina, went further, calling it an “act of war”. He urged President Trump to impose “mandatory sanctions that will bankrupt the Russian war machine and arm Ukraine with weapons capable of striking Russia”.

Russia stays silent