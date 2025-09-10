Google Preferred
'Share the pain together': Trump tells EU to slap 100% tariffs on India, China to choke Russia’s oil lifeline

Prapti Upadhayay
Edited By Prapti Upadhayay
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 08:45 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 08:45 IST
US President Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and EU leaders during their visit to White House. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Trump urged the EU to impose 100% tariffs on Indian and Chinese imports, aiming to pressure Russia over Ukraine. He acknowledged that while any of these things will, of course, be costly, EU and US will have to share the pain.

US President Donald Trump is asking the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from India and China, in a joint push to raise the economic cost for Russia over its war in Ukraine, according to the Financial Times. The US president made the demand during a meeting in Washington on Tuesday (September 09).

Trump tells Europe to 'step up'

“We’re ready to go, ready to go right now, but we’re only going to do this if our European partners step up with us,” one US official told FT. Another said Washington was prepared to “mirror” EU tariffs on India and China, which could mean further hikes on goods from both countries.

Trump, according to officials, said that “the obvious approach here is, let’s all put on dramatic tariffs and keep the tariffs on until the Chinese agree to stop buying the oil. There really aren’t many other places that oil can go.” He said, "Any of these things will of course be costly, and for the president to do it, we need our EU partners and ideally all of our partners with us. And we’ll share the pain together.” He added that the move would only work if Europeans had “the political will to bring the war to an end.”

India hits back at US tariffs

The push comes just weeks after Washington slapped a punitive 25% tariff on Indian imports over New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases, taking total duties as high as 50%. India has denounced the measures as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” while pointing out that the US and EU continue trading with Russia themselves. In 2024, EU trade with Russia stood at €67.5 billion, with services trade reaching €17.2 billion in 2023, according to European Commission figures.

Despite the tariff threats, Trump later softened his tone, posting on Truth Social, he said, “India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.”

EU divided on next steps

While some European capitals are debating secondary sanctions on China and India for buying Russian oil and gas, many remain cautious given their deep trade links with Beijing and New Delhi. US diplomats have also made clear that Washington does not intend to target India and China without Europe’s full participation.

