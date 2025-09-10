/Another conflict brewing in Europe? Poland summons Russian envoy; invokes Article 4 of NATO after drone breach sparks NATO talks

Poland has summoned Russia’s top diplomat in Warsaw after claiming that several Russian drones crossed into its airspace overnight. Andrei Ordash, Moscow’s acting envoy in Poland, confirmed he was called to the foreign ministry at midday but said Warsaw had not yet presented evidence linking the drones to Russia.

Tusk says Poland invoked NATO talks

Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament that Poland had recorded 19 airspace violations and shot down at least three drones during the night. He added that no one had been injured in what he described as a “Russian action”. “The allied consultations I am referring to have now taken the form of a formal request to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty,” Tusk said.

NATO holds urgent consultations

The North Atlantic Council, NATO’s main political body, gathered for its regular Wednesday session. Diplomats said the allies agreed the meeting would be held under Article 4, which allows any member to request urgent talks if it believes its security or territory is under threat. This marks the eighth time Article 4 has been invoked since NATO’s creation in 1949, and the third linked to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

NATO’s defence commitment