/Another conflict brewing in Europe? Poland summons Russian envoy; invokes Article 4 of NATO after drone breach sparks NATO talks

Poland has summoned Russia’s top diplomat in Warsaw after claiming that several Russian drones crossed into its airspace overnight. Andrei Ordash, Moscow’s acting envoy in Poland, confirmed he was called to the foreign ministry at midday but said Warsaw had not yet presented evidence linking the drones to Russia.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament that Poland had recorded 19 airspace violations and shot down at least three drones during the night. He added that no one had been injured in what he described as a “Russian action”. “The allied consultations I am referring to have now taken the form of a formal request to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty,” Tusk said.
The North Atlantic Council, NATO’s main political body, gathered for its regular Wednesday session. Diplomats said the allies agreed the meeting would be held under Article 4, which allows any member to request urgent talks if it believes its security or territory is under threat. This marks the eighth time Article 4 has been invoked since NATO’s creation in 1949, and the third linked to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
While Article 4 provides a forum for consultations, NATO’s collective defence rests on Article 5. That clause requires all allies to respond if one member is attacked. Article 5 has only ever been triggered once, following the 11 September 2001 attacks in the United States.