/Five bodies with no hands or feet unearthed at Wolf’s Lair—Was it Nazi occultism?

Amateur archaeologists made a sinister discovery under an abandoned building in Poland, and what they found remains shrouded in mystery. While looking for artefacts at Adolf Hitler’s secret military headquarters, the Wolfsschanze (Wolf’s Lair), they came across five decaying bodies with their hands and feet missing. The mutilated bodies were found at a villa that belonged to Nazi Party leader Hermann Göring. The gruesome finding was made by the Latebra Foundation, which has been scanning the Wolf's Lair for years. They found the bodies of three adults, an older child, and a baby buried just below the floor of Göring’s villa. The villa was abandoned in 1944 by the Nazi forces following an assassination attempt on Hitler. Since then, no one knows what has transpired under the ruins of the villa.

Latebra informed the police, and an investigation followed. The remains were studied by the forensic team, but nothing conclusive was revealed. The case was closed, but a new report has offered fresh insights into what could have happened. Wolf's Lair is spread over an area of over 617 acres of land, and Göring’s villa is one of nearly 200 buildings there. Hitler ordered it to be destroyed to avoid it from falling into the hands of the Soviets. After World War II ended, the public wasn't allowed anywhere near Wolf's Lair for over 50 years. This is why no one ever stumbled upon them in such a long time.

Dead bodies at Wolf's Lair connected to occult practices?

Now, a new report by National Geographic has revealed that the bodies could have been buried there even before Wolf's Lair was built. A medical examiner believes the skeletons are from the ‘interwar’ years between 1918 and 1939. It is impossible to decode how they died because of their condition. The NatGeo report states that the deaths could be linked to ritual sacrifice, considering some Nazi figures like Heinrich Himmler reportedly engaged in occult practices. The researchers point to the presence of “dart-shaped stones called belemnites” near the bodies. They are reportedly considered a “good luck charm" at pagan burial sites. But they can't be taken as evidence of ritualistic practices since belemnites are naturally found in the region.