German dictator Adolf Hitler not only persecuted Jews, putting them in concentration camps, but his men also looted them, plundering a horde of wealth. What happened to all the money and gold that the Nazis snatched isn't fully known even today. However, this will change next year when details from a new probe are revealed.

New documents out of Switzerland and Argentina are under the scanner and hold the names of everyone who helped the Nazis and how they channeled the money for their benefit through businesses and bank accounts at Credit Suisse, Daily Mail reported.

The recently unearthed files of Swiss bank accounts held by Nazis and their facilitators are being analysed by a team of forensic accountants and historians. They run into tens of thousands of pages and document details from the 1930s and '40s. Notably, these papers were previously locked up in a Zurich archive.

The money is said to have been used to finance "ratlines", or escape routes, used by thousands of Nazis to flee Germany after it lost World War II in 1945. An independent ombudsman, Neil Barofsky, is leading the probe. Once the report is released in March 2026, new rounds of multimillion-dollar compensation payouts can be expected. However, the biggest revelation will be names of those who helped the Nazis but managed to keep their identities secret till now.

A team is scanning old documents and microfilms

Fifty other experts are assisting Barofsky in studying old microfilms and the documents that are so massive that they have filled up 300,000 meters of shelves.

A chunk of documents marked "American blacklist" was found in the trove. Those who traded with Nazi-affiliated entities were referred to by this name at the time. Barofsky has listed hundreds of Credit Suisse account holders who are suspected of helping the Nazis. In a letter he wrote to US lawmakers last year, he stated, that these men helped the Nazis "hide gold". They further facilitated illicit transactions to purchase war materials and loot Jewish assets, while helping their war economy.

Declassified government files detailing banking and military records of Nazis who fled to Argentina are also being sent to Barofsky's team. Historical records suggest that Argentine President Juan Perón was a Nazi sympathizer and "protected" these people.

After World War II got over, several Nazis managed to flee Germany, with thousands of them said to have entered South America, specifically Argentina, where they took on fake identities for the rest of their lives. Barofsky has identified nearly three dozen Credit Suisse account holders who helped Nazis flee Europe.

Did Hitler escape to Argentina?

While historical records state that Hitler killed himself, there have been rumours that he was one of the many who fled to Argentina. Declassified CIA documents suggest that the agency continued to look for Hitler years after he was declared dead.

It even found a photo in Colombia of a man who looked strikingly similar to Hitler. The search is said to have continued till 1955. Hitler reportedly was friends with the owners of a spa hotel in La Falda and had vacationed with them, which is why he is believed to have gone to Argentina.