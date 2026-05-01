/‘Blast them to hell’: Trump threatens Iran to strike a deal, says ‘not satisfied’ with new proposal

US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 1) suggested that he was unhappy with the new proposal from Iran amid stalled peace talks. He also threatened to “blast them to hell” if Tehran fails to strike a deal with Washington. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said that he was “not satisfied” with what the Iranians were offering at the moment. This comes after Iranian state media reported that Tehran had delivered a new proposal to Pakistan on Thursday evening.

“At this moment I’m not satisfied with what they’re offering,” Trump said. When asked why was he unsatisfied with the Iranian proposal, Trump responded, “They’re asking for things that I can’t agree.” The US president did not give details on what things the Iranians were asking.

Trump also said that Iran had “made strides” in the discussions, but added that there was “tremendous discord” in the Islamic Republic’s leadership. He said, “I’m not sure if they ever get there.”

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When asked what he would do if Iran fails to strike a deal, Trump said, “Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever – or do we want to try and make a deal? I mean, those are the options.”

The Republican president added that he would “prefer not” to launch a huge offensive against Tehran, but warned, “That’s the option: do we want to go in there heavy and just blast them away or do we want to do something?”

Trump was also questioned about exceeding the 60-day deadline under the War Powers Act to secure congressional approval for the war, but he argued that requiring such approval was “totally unconstitutional.”