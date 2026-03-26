/'Better get serious soon, before it's too late': Trump warns Iran over truce plan, calls negotiators ‘very different and strange'

US President Donald Trump has described Iranian negotiators as “very different and strange”, expressing frustration over what he called mixed signals from Iran amid ongoing tensions. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday (March 26), Trump claimed that Iran’s leadership was privately pushing for a deal while publicly downplaying such intentions.

“They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal… and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal’. WRONG!!!” Trump wrote.

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He further warned Tehran to act quickly, adding: “They better get serious soon, before it is too late… there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!”

Trump also asserted that Iran had been “militarily obliterated” and had “zero chance of a comeback”, though he did not provide specific details to support the claim.

Trump renews attack on NATO over Iran conflict

In a separate post, Trump turned his criticism toward NATO, accusing the alliance of failing to support the United States in its actions against Iran. “Nato nations have done absolutely nothing to help with the lunatic nation… of Iran,” he wrote, again using strong language to describe Tehran.