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'Better get serious soon, before it's too late': Trump warns Iran over truce plan, calls negotiators ‘very different and strange'

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 16:34 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 16:34 IST
'Better get serious soon, before it's too late': Trump warns Iran over truce plan, calls negotiators ‘very different and strange'

File image of Donald Trump for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump called Iranian negotiators “strange”, accused them of secretly seeking a deal, warned of consequences, and criticised NATO for offering no support during escalating tensions with Iran.

US President Donald Trump has described Iranian negotiators as “very different and strange”, expressing frustration over what he called mixed signals from Iran amid ongoing tensions. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday (March 26), Trump claimed that Iran’s leadership was privately pushing for a deal while publicly downplaying such intentions.

“They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal… and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal’. WRONG!!!” Trump wrote.

Also read: Trump jokes Iran offered him the job of Supreme Leader - 'No, thank you...'

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He further warned Tehran to act quickly, adding: “They better get serious soon, before it is too late… there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!”

Also read: Iran allows India to use Strait of Hormuz amid energy crisis — Check 4 other countries on the list

Trump also asserted that Iran had been “militarily obliterated” and had “zero chance of a comeback”, though he did not provide specific details to support the claim.

Trump renews attack on NATO over Iran conflict

In a separate post, Trump turned his criticism toward NATO, accusing the alliance of failing to support the United States in its actions against Iran. “Nato nations have done absolutely nothing to help with the lunatic nation… of Iran,” he wrote, again using strong language to describe Tehran.

Also read: White House’s ‘strange’ videos spark buzz on social media amid Iran war | WATCH

While insisting that the US did not require NATO’s assistance, Trump signalled lingering resentment, adding that he would “never forget this very important point in time.” The remarks come as tensions surrounding Iran continue to escalate, with Washington maintaining a hardline stance and diplomatic prospects appearing increasingly uncertain.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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