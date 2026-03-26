Iran allows India to use Strait of Hormuz amid energy crisis — Check 4 other countries on the list

In what may be called a diplomatic win for India amid the ongoing West Asia war, Iran has said that it is allowing Indian and India-bound ships to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added that China, Russia, Iraq, and Pakistan have also been allowed to to pass through the strait. The waterway is a narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of the world's oil is normally shipped. Iran has blocked the chokepoint for the US and Israeli ships.
Talking to Iranian State TV, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the Strait is not completely closed. "Many of the shipowners, or the countries that own these vessels, have contacted us and requested that we ensure their safe passage through the strait. For some of these countries that we consider friendly, or in cases where we have decided to do so for other reasons, our armed forces have provided safe passage," Araghchi said. "You have seen on the news: China, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, and India. Two of its ships passed through a few nights ago, and some other countries, and even Bangladesh, I believe. These are countries that spoke with us and coordinated with us, and this will continue in the future as well, even after the war," he added.
However, Araghchi clearly stated that vessels linked to countries seen as adversaries would not be allowed passage. "We are in a state of war. The region is a war zone, and there is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass through. But it remains open to others," he said.
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A day after Iran seemingly rejected the peace talks initiated by the US, Abbas Araghchi said that his country is reviewing a US proposal to end the war in the Gulf but has no intention of holding talks citing past betrayal. The FM, however, did agree about the exchange of messages between US and Iran through mediators, but clarifies that it “does not mean negotiations with the US, while also adding that ”speaking of negotiations now is an admission of defeat." He hinted that Tehran may negotiate an end to the war if its demands were met.
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Araghchi said, “Wherever we find American interests, we will target them, and any country that shares in these interests will be considered a legitimate target by us. Iran wants to end the war with the United States and Israel on its own terms. One of the key things Iran is looking at is ensuring guarantees from both the aggressors that such attacks won’t repeat. They put forward ideas in their messages that were conveyed to top authorities, and if necessary, a position will be announced by them. At present, our policy is the continuation of resistance. We do not intend to negotiate – so far, no negotiations have taken place, and I believe our position is completely principled."