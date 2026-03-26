/‘It’s launching soon, right?’ White House’s ‘strange’ videos spark buzz on social media amid Iran war | WATCH

The White House sparked a buzz on social media after posting two short cryptic videos on Wednesday night (Mar 25). The purpose or meaning behind the clips, which were posted on Instagram and X, was not clear as social media users tried to make sense of it. One video was later deleted from both handles. This comes amid the war with Iran, further fueling speculations about whether it had anything to do with the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The first video, which was deleted, was posted around 9:15 p.m. EST. It appeared that it was recorded using a smartphone with the camera pointing downwards. In the four-second-long clip, a woman’s feet can be seen, and a voice is heard saying, “It’s launching soon, right?” The video also had a caption reading: “sound on”. The video was deleted from both the Instagram and X accounts of the White House about 90 minutes after it was posted. Some social media users also claimed that the voice in the first video sounded like that of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

In the second video, which was posted at 10 p.m. EST, a black screen was seen with a static split-second visual and a notification chime was heard. An American flag could be seen in one frame. The post’s caption had a smartphone and sound emojis.

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There was no context provided in either of the videos. The videos gained millions of views as they went viral with social media users speculating if the White House accounts had been hacked or if the US President Donald Trump’s administration was cryptically teasing something. It was not clear whether the posts were made intentionally. However, White House has posted several memes on its social media accounts.