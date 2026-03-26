/Trump jokes Iran offered him the job of Supreme Leader - 'No, thank you. I don’t want it' - Watch video

Donald Trump said Iran informally offered them the post of Supreme Leader, which he turned down by saying, "No, thank you." Speaking at the annual National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) fundraising dinner on Wednesday (March 25), Trump reportedly said, "There’s never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran. We hear them very clearly. They say, ‘I don’t want it. We’d like to make you the next supreme leader.’ No, thank you. I don’t want it." His latest claim comes after Iran clearly stated that no one from Iran is talking to anyone in the United States. Trump has repeatedly asserted in the past few days that backchannel talks have been going on between the regime and the US, and that Iran wanted to "make a deal." But Iran has categorically rubbished his claims. Tehran has labelled his claims as "maximalist and unreasonable", clarifying they do not engage in negotiations with the US.