/'Best way to end war': Netanyahu says he doesn't want to 'occupy Gaza' as Israel prepares short-timeline offensive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his government has no intention of occupying Gaza but plans to set up a civilian administration unconnected to Hamas or the Palestinian Authority. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday (Aug 10), he said, “Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, but to establish a civilian administration in the Strip that is not affiliated with Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.” He added that Israel will create safe corridors for the delivery of aid to civilians in the territory. “We will designate safe corridors for the passage and distribution of aid in the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu said.

Military operation to be completed ‘in a fairly short timetable’

Netanyahu confirmed that the military is preparing a new operation to seize Gaza City, aiming to conclude it quickly. “Contrary to false claims, this is the best way to end the war and the best way to end it speedily,” he said.

Watch: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Briefs Media on Gaza Plan

“We will do so by first enabling the civilian population to safely leave combat areas to designated safe zones and in these safe zones they will be given ample food, water and medical care, as we have done before,” he added.