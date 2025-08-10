/'Demilitarisation, security zone, Hamas' surrender': Netanyahu reveals five-point plan for Gaza after the war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set out his vision for Gaza’s future as the country’s military presses deeper into the territory. Speaking ahead of an emergency UN Security Council meeting, Netanyahu vowed to “puncture the lies” and tell “the truth” about the ongoing conflict. He insisted that Hamas still has “thousands of armed terrorists” in Gaza whose sole aim is to “destroy” Israel. Gazans, he claimed, are “begging us and begging the world” to be freed from the militant group.

Describing Hamas as a “genocidal organisation”, Netanyahu stressed, “No nation would put up with having an entity committed to its annihilation a stone’s throw away from its border.”

Five-point plan for Gaza after the war

Netanyahu said Israel’s objective is not to occupy Gaza but to “free it from Hamas terrorists” and set the stage for a demilitarised future. He outlined a five-point plan for the “day after Hamas”:

1. Gaza will be fully demilitarised.

2. Israel will hold overriding security responsibility.

3. A security zone will be created on the border to prevent future attacks.

4. A civilian administration will govern Gaza and seek peaceful relations with Israel.

5. Hostages must be released, and Hamas must surrender.

“The war can end if Gaza lays down its arms and releases all the remaining hostages,” Netanyahu said.

Targeting Hamas strongholds

The Israeli leader revealed that 70-75% of Gaza is now under Israeli military control, but two Hamas strongholds remain, Gaza City and the “central camps”. The security cabinet has instructed the Israel Defense Forces to dismantle both. “This is the best way to end the war,” Netanyahu said, adding that civilians would be allowed to move to designated safe zones with “ample” food, water, medical care and security.

Rejecting claims of a starvation policy

Netanyahu dismissed accusations that Israel is starving the population. “If Israel was implementing a starvation policy, no one in Gaza would have survived after two years of war,” he said. He added that “hundreds of trucks” carrying supplies had entered Gaza, alongside millions of phone calls and messages warning civilians to move to safety.